Durban, Apr 3 (AP) South Africa built a 174-run lead over Bangladesh in the first test with plenty of wickets in hand as it reached 105-1 in its second innings on Sunday.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar made his second half-century of the game and was 62 not out at lunch on the fourth day at Kingsmead.

Also Read | PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Keegan Petersen was with him on 21 not out.

Bangladesh's bowlers had just one breakthrough in the session after South Africa continued on 6-0. Ebadot Hossain had Sarel Erwee lbw for 8 after Bangladesh successfully reviewed.

Also Read | Lockie Ferguson, Gujarat Titans Pacer, Optimistic About Shubman Gill Scoring an IPL Century Soon.

Elgar drove South Africa on having survived two dropped catches, hitting seven fours and sharing an unbroken partnership of 57 with Petersen.

South Africa made 367 in its first innings after having been put in to bat by Bangladesh in the series opener. Bangladesh replied with 298 all out. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)