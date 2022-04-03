Paris Saint Germain look to get back to winning ways as they face off against Lorient in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 03, 2022 (late Sunday night) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Monaco 3-0 PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Match Result: Lionel Messi-Less Paris Saint-Germain Suffer Heavy Defeat.

Paris Saint Germain have taken their foot off the pedal in recent weeks but still manage to hold a 12 point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Mauricio Pochettino’s team has lost three of their last five games in the league and are looking to end the disappointing run of form. Lionel Messi, who missed the previous game will be available for selection for this clash.

When is for PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs Lorient match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Parc des Princes on April 04, 2022 (Monday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Lorient Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 is likely to telecast the game on TV.

PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the PSG vs Lorient Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2022 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).