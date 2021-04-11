Dubai, Apr 11 (PTI) South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in the first T20I in Johannesburg.

According to an ICC media release, match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after Heinrich Klaasen's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Klaasen pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Palekar, third umpire Bangani Jele and fourth umpire Shaun George levelled the charge.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)