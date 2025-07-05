Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) East Bengal on Saturday announced that seasoned midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti has extended his contract with the club till the end of the 2026-27 season.

East Bengal had finished ninth in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings with just eight wins from 24 matches last season.

A cornerstone of the Red and Gold Brigade's leadership group since joining from Hyderabad FC in 2022, Souvik has made 65 top-flight appearances for East Bengal, clocking 4,601 minutes with one goal and one assist.

In the 2024-25 season, he featured in 28 matches across competitions, playing over 2,149 minutes.

His only goal for East Bengal came in a 4-0 win against Bashundhara Kings during the AFC Challenge League group stage in Thimphu.

In the 2024-25 ISL season, Souvik registered 66 recoveries, 21 clearances, 19 interceptions, 44 successful duels, 12 successful aerial duels and a 78% passing accuracy in 1,560 minutes across 20 matches.

"Souvik's extension is not just about retaining a top talent but about honouring the heart, soul and dedication that define our team's identity," head coach Oscar Bruzon stated in a release.

"He represents the club's standards and culture on and off the pitch. His contribution is clear from the respect he commands among teammates. His professionalism sets a benchmark for any young player.”

"I have won the Super Cup with East Bengal and have many wonderful memories here. I will try to perform even better over the next two seasons and, as a senior player, inspire the youngsters to bring more success to the club," said Chakrabarti.

