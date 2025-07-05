Bayern Munich will clash with in-form Paris Saint Germain in the quarterfinal of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia on June 05. PSG entered the quarterfinal clash in a dominant fashion running over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami by a margin of 4-0. PSG have looked like a hot knife through butter since the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. They absolutely demolished Inter Milan in the UCL final and are on course to win the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The only stutter they had was in the group stages of the Club World Cup 2025 when they lost to Botafogo. But since then they have re-collected themselves well and will look to move on to the semifinal by going past the challenge of Bayern Munich. Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Thomas Partey Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault.

Bayern Munich on the other hand, have just done enough to get past the challenge of Flamengo in the last match. They have some individual moments which bailed them out despite having some shaky phases against Filipe Luis' side. Vincent Kompany plays with a high press and pushes players up the pitch risking a lot in behind. He is unlikely to change his brand of football even against the likes of PSG. A key tussle awaits between the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala and Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz. The winner of this man-to-man battle is likely to get the game in their favour. Bayern, although have to be aware of having a weaker defence line.

Given it is going to be a very close battle between both sides, fans are eager to know which lineups the teams will field as a single or couple of players can decide the game in favour. Fans eager to know the PSG vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal match will get the entire information here.

PSG vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Match Predicted Lineups

Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could retain their places in attack as Luis Enrique is unlikely to make many, if any, changes to the rest of his first XI. He is likely to bring in Ousmane Dembele from bench like in the last match. Fabian Ruiz and Marquinhos were rested in the second half of the Inter Miami game and they should start in the playing XI. Chelsea Set to Sign Deal With English Winger Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

As for Bayern Munich, they are still having to cope without will Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito as they continue to recover from injury, while fellow defender Kim Min-jae is closing in on a return, but he is unlikely to feature on Saturday. Leroy Sane's departure is now confirmed while Thomas Muller will depart following the conclusion of the tournament and both of them could therefore make their final appearance for the club. Kingsley Coman was subbed off in the last match with a discomfort but he is expected to be fit and is likely to feature in the starting XI.

