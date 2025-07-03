Madrid, Jul 3 (AP) Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother have died in a car accident in Spain, police said Thursday.

The Spanish civil guard confirmed to The Associated Press that Jota and his brother were found dead after their car went off a road near the western city of Zamora.

Police were investigating the causes. They said there were no other vehicles involved.

The 28-year-old Jota and his brother, 25-year-old Andre Silva, both Portuguese players, were in the car.

Jota also played for Portugal's national team. Silva played with Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions. (AP)

