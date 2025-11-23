Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 23 (ANI): South African all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy expressed joy after bringing up his maiden Test century in the ongoing India vs South Africa Test in Guwahati, saying that it was special to score a ton in front of a full house.

Muthusamy proved to be a persistent challenge for Team India in the Guwahati Test, scoring 109 runs on Day 2 and helping the Proteas post a commanding total of 489 on Sunday. The South African batter, who continually troubled the Indian bowlers, struck 10 fours and 2 sixes before eventually being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj.

Muthusamy said it was a special moment playing in front of a full house and he was glad to contribute to the team by building partnerships and scoring important runs in the first innings.

"It was a really special moment in front of this full house. I'm just glad that I could contribute to the team and really put some runs on the board in the first innings, which is always important. It (plan) was just to build partnerships and to really try and extend the innings and then score runs in between," said the Proteas all-rounder as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Apart from Muthusamy's ton, Marco Jansen's 93-run knock also helped the visitors stamp their authority over the hosts in the Test. Jansen came to the crease with South Africa at 334-7 and Muthusamy batting unbeaten at 67 on Day 2. With Muthusamy, Jansen formed a 97-run partnership and propelled the Proteas to the 489-run total in the first innings.

Muthuisamy praised Marco for his performance, appreciated contributions from the rest of the team and admired Jansen's impressive sixes.

"I think Scholesy (Verreynne) did really well today and Marco was special. And the other guys chipped in as well, which was awesome. (On Jansen's towering sixes) Oh, it was incredible. I had the best seat in the house. That was special. Special ball striking. It was fantastic from him. It was awesome. (When asked if the pitch would deteriorate) Let's wait and see how it unfolds."

Muthusamy's century also marked a record calendar year for South Africa, with nine batters scoring centuries--the most ever in a year. (ANI)

