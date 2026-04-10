New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, held a high-level meeting with senior leadership of Commonwealth Sport, reaffirming India's commitment to delivering a world-class, athlete-centric, and sustainable Commonwealth Games in 2030.

Mandaviya conveyed his regards to the Commonwealth Sport delegation for choosing India as the host for the Commonwealth Games 2030.

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"There is a lot of enthusiasm in the country to host these games successfully, and India is ready to welcome the sporting world, with all its colour and cultural vibrancy. The centenary celebrations of the Commonwealth would be a moment to remember," Mandaviya said.

The Sports Minister explained to the Commonwealth Sport delegation the expansion of the Khelo India Games. He highlighted the different types of sports and games being conducted under Khelo India, including Asmita Leagues for women and the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games.

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Mandaviya also mentioned how the Government of India is taking the message of the Commonwealth Games to different parts of the country and is raising awareness for CWG in universities and colleges through youth and sportsmen.

https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2042606839641313741

The Commonwealth Sport delegation, led by its President, Donald Rukare, appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making sports a vital pillar in the national development agenda.

The Commonwealth Sport delegation, led by its President, Donald Rukare, included CEO Katie Sadleir, Director of Games and Assurance Darren Hall, Director of Sport Ann-Louise Morgan, and major events expert Neil Carney.

Speaking to ANI on his visit to India, Donald Rukare said, "We're happy to be here in New Delhi. Preparations (for the Commonwealth Games) are moving at a smooth pace. We're very happy to see all the political leadership and support for the Games, right from the Prime Minister to the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Deputy Chief Minister, and our colleagues at the Commonwealth Games India. There is no doubt that everybody's getting behind the games, and when we get into more preparation mode as we move forward, it's only going to get better, and by 2030, we should be ready to welcome all the countries and territories here in India, but more specifically in Ahmedabad."

The discussions focused on preparatory actions, coordination mechanisms, and timelines to ensure the efficient delivery of the Games, with both sides aligning on the roadmap and key milestones going forward.

India presented its vision for CWG 2030 as athlete-centric, ensuring world-class competition and athlete welfare; environmentally sustainable, with a focus on long-term impact; and technology-enabled, leveraging modern systems for efficient Games delivery.

During the meeting, Mandaviya outlined Ahmedabad's strong infrastructure base, connectivity, and institutional backing as key strengths for hosting CWG 2030. Mandaviya further emphasised the strong focus on legacy planning, including the creation of durable sports infrastructure and increased grassroots participation across the country. (ANI)

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