New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) on Monday launched a 'Dare To Dream' initiative in partnership with the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) Residential Academy to support six talented young footballers.

Scouted by the Indian Football Foundation, a sister concern of the BBFS, the young prospects are between the ages of 12 to 17 years and come from challenging backgrounds from Manipur, Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.

As part of the initiative, DSF will facilitate their training and provide end-to-end assistance in their education, nourishment and competitive exposure for the next one year.

Former Indian captain Bhutia said, "Our mission to provide equal opportunities to every football-playing child in the country gets strengthened with DSF's support."

DSF is a philanthropic arm of sports technology company Dream Sports.

Speaking about the initiative, Bhavit Sheth, chief operating officer and co-founder, Dream Sports, said, "Through this partnership, we will recognise and nurture young talented prospects and leave no stone unturned to support them in achieving their full potential."

The BBFS residential academy currently has four campuses across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, and Kerala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)