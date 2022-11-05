Sydney, Nov 5 (PTI) Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 141 for 8 against England in a crucial T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Pathum Nissanka smashed a 45-ball 67 to emerge as Sri Lanka's top-scorer, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit a run-a-ball 22.

Also Read | US Kids Golf India: Adit Veeramachaneni Lands Three Eagles in Superb Winning Effort; Five Boys, Two Girls Complete Hat-Trick of Wins.

For England, Mark Wood (3/26) claimed three wickets, while Ben Stokes (1/24), Chris Woakes (1/24), Sam Curran (1/27) and Adil Rashid (1/16) took one each.

Brief Score:

Also Read | PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Adelaide Oval.

Sri Lanka: 141 for 8 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 67; Mark Wood 3/26).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)