Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 15 (ANI): Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana and his side is looking to draw inspiration from the 1996 World Cup-winning Sri Lankan team as they continue their search to qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka will square off against UAE, Oman, Ireland and Scotland in the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers which is set to begin from June 18 in Zimbabwe.

Also Read | Ashes 2023: Former Cricketer Michael Atherton Unhappy With Moeen Ali's Inclusion in England's Squad for 1st Test, Says 'I Would Not Have Picked Him'.

The Lions must make it through this hurdle if they want to have a chance of repeating their team in the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India later this year. Theekshana believes that it is time for the new generation to stand up.

"No one thought Sri Lanka would win the World Cup in 1996. So it is an inspiration, particularly the way they played as a team," Theekshana said as quoted by ICC.

Also Read | PCB Chief Najam Sethi Reacts After ACC Accepts Offer of Asia Cup Being Played in Hybrid Model, Says 'It Was the Best Solution'.

"We need to get all of this to our generation as well. The way Ranatunga acted as captain, there are a lot of memories there for everyone."

"As a team, we have to do some things as they did in that period of time, but it's also new generation so we have to do things differently."

"The way that cricket is going is so different, so I think it is our time to do our best and try and win the World Cup," Theekshana added.

The Lions have moved up to ninth in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings and they will enter the Qualifiers as the highest-ranked side.

They will back themselves and will be keen to end the tournament on a high note, they wil be keen on using the momentum for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 which is slated to begin on August 31.

Sri Lanka will play their first game against UAE.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)