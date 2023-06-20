Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 20 (ANI): Sri Lanka bowler Wanindu Hasaranga reached a milestone of taking 50 wickets in the One Day International (ODI) matches on Monday.

Hasaranga achieved his 50th wicket in the match against UAE in the World Cup Qualifier at Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.

Also Read | Brazil vs Senegal, International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast of BRA vs SEN on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

The Sri Lankan bowler has played 42 ODI matches and picked 51 scalps. He has also bagged a five-wicket haul in one match. He has an economy of 5.01 and an average of 32.70.

In the ODI match, he ended up with an exceptional figure of 6/24. With the bat, he struck three boundaries in his short yet influential unbeaten cameo of 23(12).

Also Read | Estonia vs Belgium Live Streaming Online, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch Football Match in India.

Sri Lanka defeated UAE by a massive margin of 175 runs in the World Cup Qualifier on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)