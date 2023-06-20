Belgium will be looking to return to winnings ways when they take on Estonia in an away tie in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Romelu Lukaku scored an equaliser for Belgium at home against Austria, which was a disappointing draw for them, considering they have a very good home record. A win this evening will see them climb to the top of the points table, which is massive for them. Estonia lost to Austria and had a draw against Azerbaijan, but they need the three points here to stay relevant in the qualification race. Estonia versus Belgium will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 am IST. Speed Meets Cristiano Ronaldo: Super Fan IShowSpeed Meets CR7 Thanks to Rafael Leão, Falls to the Ground in Admiration Before Hugging Football Legend (See Pics and Video).

Romelu Lukaku has been scoring crucial goals for Belgium in the qualifiers and remains the key man up front for the visitors. Timothy Castagne and Yannick Carrasco will start as the wing-backs, a role that have not played much in the past. Youri Tielemans keeps his game simple but very effective. He will make the side tick with his brilliant passing ability.

Karl Hein, in goal for Estonia, should expect a busy day at work, with Belgium expected to attack from the onset. Karol Mets, at the heart of defence will need to cut down the early passes in the box and try and dominate in the air. Henri Anier and Rauno Sappinen are adept at playing on the break, but Estonia will have to commit more men upfront when they have possession. Belgium Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Miss Euro Qualifier Amid Reports of Captaincy Row.

When Is Estonia vs Belgium, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Estonia vs Belgium, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match will take place on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn. Estonia vs Belgium and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Estonia vs Belgium, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Estonia vs Belgium, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sport 1/Sony Ten 2 channels for live telecast. Pitch Invader Hugs Cristiano Ronaldo, Lifts Him and Performs 'SIUUU' Celebration During Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers (See Pics and Video).

Is Estonia vs Belgium, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Estonia vs Belgium UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. Belgium will be made to work hard in this match but they should claim a easy 0-2 win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).