Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI): The SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Sports Academy in Ahmedabad officially opened on Friday, marking a significant step in expanding structured, high-quality grassroots cricket development in India.

This is the second such centre in the country, building on the success of the SRT10 Global Academy at the DY Patil Sports Centre in Navi Mumbai, according to a press release.

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The inaugural day began with a traditional puja ceremony, followed by an immersive cricketing session that offered young participants a first-hand experience of the academy's training philosophy and professional coaching environment.

A key highlight was a special virtual interaction with Sachin Tendulkar, who addressed students and parents, sharing insights from his journey and underscoring the importance of discipline, consistency, and love for the game.

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With this launch, the SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence aims to create a robust platform for nurturing young talent, combining modern training methodologies with mentorship rooted in one of cricket's most respected legacies. (ANI)

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