New Delhi [India], January 6: Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom feels that the upcoming generation doesn't have a hunger to achieve success like her. At 40 years of age, Mary still has a lot of passion for the sport but as per the rules of the International Boxing Association (IBA), she cannot take part in the sport after 40. Dipa Karmakar Dazzles in All-Around Performance at Senior Artistic Gymnastics Nationals 2024, Railways Secure Gold in Women’s Team Event.

The Olympic bronze medallist stated that she is "super fit" and still has the desire to achieve more but the younger generation does not share the appetite that she has. "I am super fit, I want to achieve more and more, that hunger I have, the young generation, one medal and they settle down, if they have that spirit and that hunger we will have so many medals and champions in our country," Mary said during an event.

Mary also went on to state that an athlete has to be more than willing to clinch a medal in individual sports than in team events. "In games like football, cricket and basketball, you still have a chance, in individual sport, you lose and finish in one second. It comes from inside, you have to win a medal irrespective of what happens. If you're not willing, nothing can happen," she added. Germany Women's Hockey Team Arrives in Ranchi Ahead of FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

She went on to express her delight that she was able to inspire many athletes to follow in her footsteps. "Training is tough, next time we fight with the intent of grabbing a medal. Inner hunger and drive are most important, now facilities are better, only in 2001 when I started my career, then no one knew women in boxing. My hard work paid off and many young girls like Mary Kom coming up. As an Indian girl and mother, I feel proud of several people following my steps," Mary added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)