MC Mary Kom has been one of the stars of the boxing fraternity of India. She is a six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist. She is also the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. A trailblazer of Indian sports with her achievements, Mary announced her retirement from boxing in January, 2024, citing age limitations imposed by the International Boxing Association (IBA) rules, which allow boxers to compete at the elite level only until the age of 40. Mary recently made headlines for a completely off-field issue as there has been reports suggesting Mary is heading towards a divorce with her husband K Onler Kom after 20 years of marriage. Mary Kom Resigns From IOA’s Athletes Body, Six-Time World Champion Shares Message on Athletes Commission WhatsApp Group Confirming Her Decision.

According to a report from Hindustan Times, she and her husband Karung Onkholer, popularly known as Onler, are separated. However sources claim that that no divorce proceedings have been initiated yet. The couple, often celebrated as an enduring symbol of love and support, is believed to have started living apart shortly after Onler’s unsuccessful bid in the 2022 Manipur assembly elections. “Mary moved to Faridabad with their (four) children, while Onler has been living in Delhi with some family members,” a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times. “Their differences escalated after the elections. Mary was reportedly unhappy about the financial losses, around INR 2–3 crores, incurred during the campaign and (the fact) that he lost.”

While the couple has not made any official statement, several people within the boxing community hint at Mary being in another relationship. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a boxer says, “The separation rumours about Mary Kom and Onler might not be just rumours. No one knows the reason for sure, though. Everyone whispers about Mary ma’am being in a relationship with another boxer’s husband. Speculation has been fuelled further by her recent Instagram posts featuring him as her business associate."Mary Kom Opens Up on Reports of Quitting Indian Olympic Association Panel, Says ‘I Have Not Resigned; Will Complete Tenure’.

Sources close to Onler claim that he is struggling with limited access to his children. “He’s heartbroken. He has always been a devoted father and gave up his football career to support Mary and raise their kids. Now he’s unable to meet them, and it’s taken a toll on him emotionally. It is no secret that he put his career on hold so that Mary could build hers,” says the source.

