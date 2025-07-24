Athens, Jul 24 (AP) Stefanos Tsitsipas has parted ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic after a brief stint together, the former third-ranked player said.

“Working with Goran Ivanisevic was brief but an intense experience and a truly valuable chapter in my journey,” the Greek star Tsitsipas wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

“I'm thankful for the time, effort and energy he dedicated to me and my team.”

Tsitsipas, a two-time Grand Slam finalist who fell out of the top 20 in June, started working with 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic after his second-round loss at the French Open in late May.

Ivanisevic coached the 26-year-old Greek player at Halle and Wimbledon, where he retired due to a back injury during his opening match, trailing by two sets to love against Frenchman Valentin Royer.

“As we are now following our separate ways, I have only respect for Goran — not just for what he's achieved in tennis, but also for who he is as a person,” Tsitsipas said.

“I wish him nothing but the very best moving forward.”

Tsitsipas is next scheduled to play in Toronto from Sunday. (AP)

