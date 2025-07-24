Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Zimbabwe will end their participation in the Tri-Nation T20 series featuring New Zealand and South Africa with a game against New Zealand this evening. The home side have lost all of their three matches and have generally failed to offer any resistance to these teams. You can find Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. They will be battling for their pride here and hope to offer something to the fans to cheer. Opponents BlackCaps on the other hand have defeated South Arica twice and Zimbabwe once to top the standings. They have been the best team in the competition by a distance and will look to continue their winning streak ahead of the finals. Zimbabwe versus New Zealand will start at 4:30 PM IST. New Zealand Defeat South Africa By Seven Wickets in Tri-Nation Series 2025; Bowlers, Tim Seifert Shine As Blackcaps Show Dominant Preparation For Summit Clash Against Proteas

Brian Bennett gave a good account of himself in the last match versus the Proteas with a well taken hand century. He dominated the opponents in the power plays, scoring freely and will need to continue his good run with the bat here. Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza are other key players with the bat but like the unit, they have struggled for consistency. Tinotenda Maposa and Richard Ngarava will be the players to watch out for with the ball in hand.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has been tough to score against for every batsman in the tournament. The veteran spinner has been effective in taking wickets while also putting a lid on the scoring rate. Rachin Ravindra at no 3 is an experiment that will continue with Tim Seifert doing well opening the innings along with Devon Conway.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 6 Details

Match Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 6 Date Thursday, July 24 Time 4:30 PM IST Venue Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

When is Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 6? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team 6th T20I of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 will take place on Thursday, July 24. The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, and it begins at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: New Zealand, South Africa Qualify For Final.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 6?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcast partners for the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India. Hence, fans won't be able to watch the ZIM vs NZ Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 6?

Fans will have live streaming viewing options of the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India. The ZIM vs NZ Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website and fans can watch the same by purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29. Fans also buy a tour pass to watch the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 live streaming of all matches, worth Rs 89. In-form New Zealand is expected to push Zimbabwe out of the contest.

