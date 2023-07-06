Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): Star batter Steve Smith on Thursday become the 15th player from Australia to feature in 100 Tests.

Smith achieved this landmark during the third Ashes Test match against England here at Headingley on Thursday.

The right-handed batsman, considered as one of the most complete Test batters of his period, has 9113 runs at an average of 59.56 in 99 matches, including 32 hundreds and 37 half-centuries. He will also become one of just three players in history to have played 50 or more Tests and averaging at least 59.

On Thursday, only 15 cricketers are part of Australia's "hundred club," but Smith will join an even more restricted group as one of only three hitters in the history of the sport to have played 50 or more Tests and averaged at least 59.

Australia's star batter Smith made his debut against Pakistan in 2010. Smith did not have a remembering match with his bat but he had taken three wickets by conceding 51 runs in his maiden test.

Coming to the match, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy and Scott Boland.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad. (ANI)

