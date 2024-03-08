Stuttgart (Germany), Mar 8 (AP) Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness signed a contract extension on Friday in a move which seems to rule him out of contention for the soon-to-be vacant Bayern Munich job.

Hoeness has extended his contract through the end of the 2026-27 season, Stuttgart said. It had been due to run out next year.

Hoeness has transformed Stuttgart in his 11 months in charge, narrowly saving the club from relegation last season and then taking the team into the Champions League places. Stuttgart is third with 10 games to go.

Hoeness is the nephew of former Bayern president Uli Hoeness and was a Stuttgart youth player as a teenager.

Bayern has already confirmed that coach Thomas Tuchel will leave at the end of the season following a run of poor results last month. Hoeness' family connections to Bayern and his turnaround at Stuttgart had him widely viewed as a possible candidate to succeed Tuchel. (AP)

