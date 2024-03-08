Real Madrid’s drop in momentum during a crucial juncture in the Spanish La Liga has opened the gates for arch-rivals Barcelona to make a comeback in the title race. The Catalonians face Mallorca at home this evening, knowing a win here will keep their outside chances of defending the title alive. Xavi knows his squad will need to keep churning out victories and hope and pray the Los Blancos drop more valuable points. Opponents Mallorca are 15th but look safe from the drop zone as things stand. They still need a few victories to guarantee safety this season. Katia Itzel Garcia Breaks 20-Year Barrier as First Female Referee in Men's First Division Football Match in Mexico.

Pedri is likely to come back into the matchday squad for Barcelona after being forced off with an injury in the last game but the situation could be different for Frenkie de Jong. Alejandro Balde, Gavi, and Marcos Alonso are already ruled out while Ronald Araujo will miss out due to suspension. Robert Lewandowski is the main man upfront for the side while Raphinha and Lamine Yamal will be entrusted with the task of creating chances.

Omar Mascarell is all set to miss the trip to Barcelona owing to suspension and Pablo Maffeo has a knee injury which prevents him from playing this game for Mallorca. Jose Manuel Copete, Antonio Raillo and Martin Valjent in the backline have their task cut out, coming up against one of the best attacks in the league. Vedat Muriqi and Cyle Larin will be the two players in the attacking third as Mallorca lines up in a 5-3-2 formation. Nashville SC 2–2 Inter Miami, CONCACAF 2024: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Score As Herons Secure Away Draw in Round of 16 Match (Watch Highlights).

When is Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona are set to take on Mallorca in the La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, March 9. The Barcelona vs Mallorca match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network but the Barcelona vs Mallorca match will not be available on TV on the Sports 18 Network channels due to other commitments.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Mallorca football match on the JioCinema app and website. Barcelona have shown signs of revival ever since Xavi’s departure was announced. Expect the home team to win this game easily.

