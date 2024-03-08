The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 is now in its final stage of group matches, where the points table takes shape. All teams have played at least five matches in the tournament and have a maximum of three matches left in the round-robin stage to book their place in the next round. Currently, the Delhi Capitals women are leading the league with eight points and a better net run rate, while the Gujarat Giants are at the bottom of the table with just one win from five matches. International Women’s Day 2024: IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals Share ‘Woh Stree Hai, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hai’ Meme to Celebrate Women's Day!.

In game 15 of WPL 2024, the Delhi Capitals Women will face the UP Warriorz. DC Women won their last game against the Mumbai Indians Women, while the UP Warriorz lost to the same side. The Delhi Capitals Women have won four games and lost only one, and they have been in excellent form with the bat, riding on the performance of their top order. The UP Warriorz come into this game after two consecutive losses, and it will be interesting to see if they can win here and keep their hopes alive for a berth in the playoffs.

As far as today’s match is concerned, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning have been in good form at the top, and the side will expect another good start. Jemimah Rodrigues played a match-winning knock in the last game and will look to build partnerships with Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp. Jess Jonassen and Taniya Bhatia add depth to this lineup. Whereas, two consecutive losses have put Alyssa Healy's side in a tight spot. Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire missed out in the last game, and the side expects runs from them at the top.

Chamari Athapaththu is the key player in the middle order, and she will need to add runs with Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma. They are up against a strong side, and Healy would like a strong show from her players. Checkout lie streaming details of the match below. Sajeevan Sajana Pulls Off Remarkable Catch To Dismiss Sophie Ecclestone, Harmanpreet Kaur Elated With Effort During UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

When Is DC-W vs UPW-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

League leaders will take on UP Warriorz in match 15 of the Women’s Premier League 2024 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Scroll down for DC-W vs UPW-W match preview, stats and streaming details.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of DC-W vs UPW-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the WPL 2024 season. While both teams are looking to secure a place for the knock-out phase of the tournament, fans can enjoy Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League Match on Sports 18 Network channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of DC-W vs UPW-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

WPL live streaming is available on JioCinema App. The app also provides stats and highlights at the same time during live streaming. Fans can enjoy DC-W vs UPW-W match on JioCinema App.

