North Berwick, July 15 (PTI) Indian golfer Suchitra Ramesh shot a 6-over 78 in the opening round of the Trust Golf Link Series to finish at T-40 here at the end of the first day.

Germany's Patricia Isabel Schmidt and Chiara Noja have shared the lead after firing rounds of four-under 68 each.

Also Read | PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Metropole Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India.

Both Schmidt and Noja are one shot clear of the chasing pack heading into round of the competition.

The English duo of Gemma Clews and Amy Taylor are tied in third place at three-under 69 while Czech Republic's Sara Kouskova is another shot back after the opening round.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Staying at Manchester United? Here's CR7's Possible Hint at his Future.

At one-under-par 71 are Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol, Scotland's Kirsty Mitchell, and Italy's Clara Manzalini as the three share the sixth spot. Wales' Lea Anne Bramwell and Dutch Lizzy Peeters round out the top 10 at level-par.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)