PSG are set to take on Ligue 2 side Quevilly-Rouen Métropole in their first pre-season friendly on July 15, Friday, The match would be played at the Centre d'entraînement Ooredoo and is scheduled to get underway at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The defending Ligue 1 champions are set to usher in a new era under Christopher Galtier, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino as head coach of the French club. The Parisians have a full-strength squad at their disposal with the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar having trained with the team for quite some time now. Hence, it would not be surprising if Galtier decides to unleash his best attack in this match. Camp Nou Becomes Spotify Camp Nou! FC Barcelona Share Video of Home Stadium Being Redesigned

With Mbappe having penned a new contract at the club, it remains to be seen how he performs. The Ligue 1 champs would use this opportunity to prepare hard for the upcoming season where a lot of challenges, especially in Europe await them. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Métropole, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Métropole friendly clash will be played at the Centre d'entraînement Ooredoo in Paris on July 15, 2022 (Friday). The game has a start time of 08:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Métropole, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch this game live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Métropole, Club Friendlies 2022?

Fans can however, watch this match live on the PSGTV Premium and Paris Saint-Germain Twitch channel. So fans in India can watch the live streaming of this match on these platforms. Besides, one can follow the social media accounts of both teams to stay updated about what's happening in the match.

