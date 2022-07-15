Cristiano Ronaldo has most probably given one of the biggest hint on his future amid growing transfer rumours. The Portuguese has been determined lately to leave Manchester United following an underwhelming season which saw the Red Devils miss out on a chance to feature in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. The 37-year-old has reportedly given a transfer request to the English club after expressing his unhappiness in the club's future project and idle activity in the summer window. Ronaldo has also been furious with the fact that 25% of his salary has been reduced by the United Board for missing top-four spot in 2021-22 Premier League table. Since he expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Chelsea and few more elite clubs have been linked with Ronaldo for a summer move, despite Manchester United's stance of 'Not-For-Sale' for the player. Cristiano Ronaldo Works out in Gym, Shares Shirtless Pic Amid Transfer Rumours

Amid all these hot transfer saga, the Portuguese superstar posted a shirtless photo of him training in a gym on his social media handles. And in doing so, he has given the biggest hint at his future in recent times after staying put for almost more than a week. In his recent social media post, Ronaldo wore a Manchester United's No. 7 shorts during a training session at gym. So now, many are of the view that the 37-year-old superstar would stay at Old Trafford for another one or two years. Ronaldo is currently spending time with his family, missing both the training and ongoing pre-season campaign of Manchester United under their new coach, Erik Ten Hag. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Chelsea Will Not Sign Manchester United Forward This Summer

In the last two weeks, clubs like Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG have been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo after he wanted to depart United. However, reports suggest that both Bayern Munich and PSG have informed the player that they would not sign him this summer. For Barcelona, the Catalan club have not ruled out the possibility of signing Ronaldo yet, despite staying numb in this matter so far following a meeting with the player's agent Jorge Mendes. The most recent club to reject Ronaldo is Chelsea, whose manager Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to land the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at Stamford Bridge due to his focus on strengthening his defense.

