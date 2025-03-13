Xiamen [China], March 13 (ANI): The Indian badminton team is grouped alongside Indonesia, Denmark and England for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Sudirman Cup Finals 2025 which will be held in Xiamen, China from April 27 to May 4.

The draws were announced on Thursday, as per Olympics.com. Sudirman Cup is an international mixed team competition held every two years.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16 Play-Off Football Match at Old Trafford.

Each tie in the competition features five matches, one each of men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

A total of 16 teams will be taking part in the 19th edition of the tournament. Four seeded teams were placed in separate groups during the draw and defending champions and hosts China are top seeds in group A.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Cavalier SC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Round of 16 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Indonesia, South Korea and Japan are seeded second, third and fourth, respectively.

The competing teams include defending champions, tournament hosts and top-performing sides in Asian and European mixed team continental championships. India made it to the Sudirman Cup 2025 based on their rankings.

Winners from mixed team continental championships of Africa, Oceania and Pan America also secured their spots in the tournament.

Furthermore, China qualified both as hosts and reigning champions, giving Asia an additional qualifying berth.

With 13 title wins, China is the most successful team in the Sudirman Cup history. South Korea have four titles while Indonesia have one title to their name.

India produced its best results in the Sudirman Cup in 2011 and 2017, reaching the quarterfinals. In the last edition, India was eliminated in the group stage, losing to Malaysia and Chinese Taipei.

BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2025 draw: All groups-Group A: China, Hong Kong China, Thailand, Algeria-Group B: South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Canada, Czechia-Group C: Japan, Malaysia, France, Australia-Group D: India, Indonesia, Denmark, England. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)