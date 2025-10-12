Johor [Malaysia], October 12 (ANI): India Colts remained unbeaten as they registered a comfortable 4-2 win against New Zealand in the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor, Malaysia, on Sunday.

Goals were scored by Arshdeep Singh (2'), PB Sunil (15'), Araijeet Singh Hundal (26') and Roman Kumur (47') for the winning side, while Gus Nelson (41') and Aidan Max (52') scored for New Zealand, as per a press release from Hockey India.

After getting off to a winning start to their campaign, beating Great Britain 3-2 in their opening match on Saturday, India Colts built on their momentum in their second match of the tournament with a solid start against New Zealand.

The opening goal for the Indian Junior Team came as early as the second minute of the first quarter, with Arshdeep Singh scoring from a loose ball after poor defending in the circle by New Zealand. He made a swift run in the circle from the right flank and took a shot on goal, but was initially saved by the New Zealand keeper, and managed to convert from the rebound.

India Colts were quick to double their lead in the final minute of the quarter when Sunil PB scored from a fine PC variation when dragflicker and captain of the side Rohit passed to Sunil. This was India's fourth attempt after the first three found the foot of the New Zealand first rusher. A low snapshot by Sunil was just about enough to find the back of the net.

In a comfortable 2-0 lead, India started the second quarter using the right combinations to create good attacking chances. They found an opportunity when Araijeet Singh Hundal who was unmarked in the circle, took a shot after a quick turnaround to take a successful shot on goal. The 26th-minute goal put India in a good position.

Though New Zealand finally broke the gridlock on the third quarter when Gus Nelson scored in the 41st minute narrowing India's lead to 3-1, Rosan Kumur scored in the 47th minute through a PC that gave India a 4-1 cushion in the final quarter.

Biden Max pulled one back for New Zealand in the 52nd minute and it went on to become quite an interesting final few minutes with New Zealand trying to claw their way back into the game but a resurgent Indian defence held strong. They played to the expectations of their coach, PR Sreejesh, who had expressed in the pre-match interview, stating, "We need to show a better defensive display."

India will next play Pakistan on October 14 at 1805 hours IST. (ANI)

