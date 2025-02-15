Girona (Spain), Feb 15 (AP) Getafe won away for the second time in a week with goals from Christantus Uche and Borja Mayoral for 2-1 at Girona in La Liga on Friday.

The win came a week after it beat Alaves and lifted the Madrid club three places into 11th spot.

With three minutes gone, sloppy defending cost Girona. Ladislav Krejci was easily dispossessed inside his own penalty box and Uche made no mistake with a low drive.

Yangel Herrera got an equalizer nine minutes into the second half for the home side but the introduction of Mayoral just after the hour mark proved to be a masterstroke by Getafe coach José Bordalás.

The former Real Madrid and Roma striker scored within seconds to put Getafe back in control. He was quickest to react when the goalkeeper could only parry a long-range shot and he steered the ball home from close in.

Herrera's sending off in the 73rd minute gave the visitor some breathing space and it saw out the match with no major frights. (AP)

