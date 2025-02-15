Manchester City will play host to Newcastle United, when they visit City of Manchester Stadium in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 on February 15. Newcastle United are just below them in the sixth position. Both teams will look to return to winning ways after suffering losses in the last respective matches and want to edge past Chelsea. Man City coming off a 3-2 narrow defeat against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2024-25, while Newcastle United are riding high on confidence, given their FA Cup 2024-25 win over Birmingham City. Brighton 3-0 Chelsea, Premier League 2024–25: Yankuba Minteh Hits Brace, Kaoru Mitoma Scores One Goal To Help Seagulls Gain Emphatic Win Over Blues.

Manchester United are likely to miss Jack Grealish, and Manuel Akanji, who are facing muscle injuries, while Rodri remains sidelines due to a knee injury. Nathan Ake, Stefan Ortega, and Phil Foden could likely see themselves in the starting XI with Kevin De Bruyne, and Erling Haaland. On the flip side, Newcastle United, too, have their injury issues, with players like Jamal Lascelles, and Harvey Barnes still unavailable, while Anthony Godron, Joelinton, and Dan Burn remain doubtful. Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, and Gordon are expected to start, with Martin Dubravka donning the goalkeeper's role.

When is Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City and Newcastle United will lock horns in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, February 15. The Manchester City vs Newcastle United, match will be played at the Etihad Stadium and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Kai Havertz Sidelined for Remainder of Premier League 2024-25 Season, Arsenal Forward Set to Undergo Surgery.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester City vs Newcastle United live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select HD channels. ForManchester City vs Newcastle United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Newcastle United live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website after purchasing a subscription. In what could be a close contest, Manchester City and Newcastle United match could end in a draw.

