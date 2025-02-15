Leicester City will be hosting Arsenal in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25. Leicester are currently sitting in the relegation zone, having won just four out of their 24 PL matches this season, while Arsenal are second in the points table, and still have an outside chance to claim the trophy. Arsenal have 50 points, and are seven points behind leader Liverpool, but will need to be vigilant against not losing their second place with Nottingham Forest just three points behind. Brighton 3-0 Chelsea, Premier League 2024–25: Yankuba Minteh Hits Brace, Kaoru Mitoma Scores One Goal To Help Seagulls Gain Emphatic Win Over Blues.

Arsenal have a lot on its plate with several players getting troubled with injuries, including Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka already out of action. Manager Mike Arteta will hope their new look-attack with Leandro Trossard, and Raheem Sterling can help The Gunners bring down the lead to four points.

On the other hand, Leicester City manager Rudd van Nistelrooy will hope that the Foxes can overcome their winless streak over Arsenal, which sees them face defeat in their last five meetings. Overall, as well City have won just five PL matches out of 35.

When is Leicester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Leicester City and Arsenal will lock horns in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, February 15. The Leicester City vs Arsenal match will be played at the King Power Stadium and it starts at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Leicester City vs Arsenal live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select HD channels. For Leicester City vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Leicester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans can watch the Leicester City vs Arsenal live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website after purchasing a subscription. Arsenal goes into the contest as the better-placed, and performing side.

