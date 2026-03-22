Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday inducted legendary cricketers Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden into their inaugural Hall of Fame, honouring their immense contributions to the franchise's legacy at the CSK pre-season fan event, ROAR 2026, held at Chepauk Stadium on Sunday in Chennai.

Ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings held a pre-season event, titled 'ROAR 2026', to engage with fans at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

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Known as "Mr. IPL," Raina was a core pillar of CSK's batting, while Hayden brought explosive energy as an opener in the early seasons.

"Before the legacy... there were these two. Our first Hall of Fame inductees: Suresh Raina & Matthew Hayden," CSK wrote in an X post.

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https://x.com/ChennaiIPL/status/2035732844325257541?s=20

Raina is considered one of the finest players in the league's history, with 5,528 runs in 205 matches with a century and 39 fifties, making him the fifth-highest run-getter in the competition. He is a multi-time IPL champion with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Hayden, in 32 fixtures, slammed 1107 runs at a brilliant average of 36.90 and a strike rate of 137.51, including 8 fifties.

Earlier, MS Dhoni honoured T20 World Cup winners Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and U-19 winning captain Ayush Mhatre at a CSK pre-season fan event (ROAR 2026) in Chepauk on Sunday.

Dhoni presented special mementoes to the winners during the event, which featured CSK veterans and celebrated the recent T20 World Cup success.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side finished at the bottom of the points table last season but have formed a strong side in the mini-auction and are hopeful for a record sixth title this year. (ANI)

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