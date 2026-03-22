Brazilian Serie A 2026 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Two of Brazil’s traditional heavyweights, Cruzeiro and Santos, are set to face off in a critical Brazilian Serie A 2026 encounter at the Estádio Mineirão. With both clubs languishing in the lower reaches of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A table, this fixture represents a vital opportunity for either side to pull clear of the relegation zone. Cruzeiro enter the match in 19th place and are still searching for their first league win of the season, while Santos sit just two points above them in 16th. Neymar Jr Eyes FIFA World Cup 2026 Swansong Amid Retirement Hints

Where To Watch Cruzeiro vs Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2026 in India?

Within Brazil, the 2026 Série A television rights are split among major networks and consortiums, with coverage primarily provided by TV Globo, SporTV, and the Premiere pay-per-view service. Depending on the home team's specific broadcasting block (LIBRA or LFU), matches may also be streamed on digital platforms like CazéTV and Amazon Prime Video.

For football fans in India, the primary destination for the Brazilian Serie A (Brasileirão) in 2026 is the global sports platform Fanatiz. The service offers comprehensive coverage of the league, including the marquee Santos vs Corinthians clash. Neymar Jr Signs Santos FC Extension.

Detail Information Match Cruzeiro vs Santos Competition Brazilian Serie A (Matchday 8) Date Sunday, 22 March 2026 Kick-off Time 19:00 Local / 22:00 GMT / 03:30 IST (23rd March) Venue Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte Referee Ramon Abatti Abel Standings Cruzeiro (19th) vs Santos (16th) 2025 Results Santos 3–0 Cruzeiro; Cruzeiro 1–2 Santos

Cruzeiro vs Santos Team News

Both clubs head into this clash under significant pressure, having recently made changes to their technical leadership. Santos travel to Belo Horizonte under the guidance of returning manager Cuca, who replaced Juan Pablo Vojvoda following a disappointing midweek defeat to Internacional. The Peixe will be without superstar Neymar, who is being managed cautiously following his return from knee surgery, and forward Gabriel Barbosa, who is reportedly serving a suspension.

Cruzeiro, led by interim boss Wesley Carvalho, are grappling with an extensive injury list. The Raposa are missing veteran goalkeeper Cassio due to a long-term knee injury, as well as key attackers Luis Sinisterra and Kaio Jorge. However, there is a potential boost for the hosts as Matheus Pereira and Gerson are expected to return to the matchday squad to provide much-needed creative impetus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).