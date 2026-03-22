La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: The Santiago Bernabeu takes centre stage as Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid in a high-stakes La Liga 2025-26 clash that could define the title race. The hosts need a victory to close the four-point gap on league leaders Barcelona. The fixture is headlined by the timely return of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, providing a significant boost to Álvaro Arbeloa’s squad. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Madrid Derby La Liga 2025-26 Match?.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on March 23.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Despite the attacking reinforcements, Los Blancos are grappling with a severe injury crisis at the back. First-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out for approximately six weeks with a quadriceps injury, leaving Andriy Lunin to deputise in goal for the foreseeable future. Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois Sidelined for Madrid Derby; UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Availability in Doubt.

The defensive line is further depleted by the long-term absence of Rodrygo (ACL) and Eder Militao. Arbeloa is expected to rely on a makeshift pairing of Antonio Rüdiger and youngster Dean Huijsen to contain the threat of an Atlético side that scored five goals against them earlier this season.

The visitors are not without their own fitness concerns. Veteran goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been ruled out, meaning Juan Musso is likely to start between the posts. The burden of goalscoring will fall on Julian Alvarez, who has been in clinical form, having recently scored in both legs of their European tie against Tottenham.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).