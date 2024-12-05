New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Swede Joakim Alexandersson was on Thursday appointed as the chief coach of the India women's U-20 and U-17 national teams by the All India Football Federation.

The 48-year-old Alexandersson has come as part of an agreement between the All India Football Federation and the Swedish Football Association. His stint will commence with a two-month long U-20 national camp beginning in Bengaluru from December 10.

Alexandersson had an extensive playing career as a defender, majorly for IF Elfsborg, captaining the Swedish club and winning multiple trophies. He is also a former Sweden U-21 international.

Alexandersson began his career as a youth director and coach at IF Elfsborg in 2014 and coached the Elite U-17, U-16, U-15 and U-14 teams of boys and girls, leading to multiple youth league titles and player promotions to senior teams.

Alexandersson said, "I feel very excited about the challenge. I feel India has a big potential. Football is a big sport here and everyone wants to progress, so I think I have a good opportunity here and I'm looking forward to it."

Commenting on Alexandersson's appointment, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, “I would like to convey my gratitude to the Swedish FA for the collaboration. It will help Indian women footballers to have better opportunities.

“Four of our women coaches, along with two goalkeeper coaches will be closely working with Mr Alexandersson. The team of support staff will play a role with national scouts and Member Associations to identify talent across the country.”

The coaches who will assist Alexandersson are Nivetha Ramadoss, Amrutha Aravind, Sradhanjali Samantaray, and Nidhi. The two goalkeeper coaches are KK Hameed and Dipankar Choudhury.

Chaubey also informed that the federation is considering the possibilities of increasing the quota of foreign players in the Indian Women's League.

The AIFF also said that two friendly matches between India U-20 and Maldives are likely to be played on December 30 and January 2, 2025.

"Overall, the AIFF plans to have longer camps for seven to eight months for the women football teams and arrange 10-12 exposure matches a year against competitive opponents," the AIFF said.

"AIFF has an elaborate plan to broad base at the junior level, and the Swedish coach will have regular interactions with the scouts involved in the process."

