A decent final over for Pakistan where both the batters Arafat Minhas and Jahandad Khan got a six each. Considering the point Pakistan were when Salman Agha was dismissed, the tailenders did a good job. They have a total to bowl at and with Sufiyan Muqeem with them, Pakistan will be confident.
Out! Abbas Afridi falls. Goes for a huge across the line shot but the ball from Richard Ngarava was a change of pace. Ended up being holed out at the deep. Abbas Afridi c Madhevere b Ngarava 15(14).
Not the most good looking with the bat but Arafat Minhas and Abbas Afridi have successfully accumulated some crucial runs. They have taken Pakistan over the mark of 100 runs and trying to get a strong finish to put up a competitive score.
Out! Bad becomes worse for Pakistan. The only person who could have taken Pakistan to a competitive total is now dismissed through a run out. Salman Agha called for the run and failed to make it. Big trouble for visitors. Salman Agha run out (Brian Bennett /Marumani) 32(32).
Not the best of the situations for Pakistan. They were in trouble with 19/3 early in the innings but at one point Tayyab Tahir and Qasim Akram looked like will take them out of the deep waters. Now with both dismissed the entire responsibility is on Salman Agha's shoulders. Arafat Minhas is trying to provide support.
Out! The inevitable has struck and Pakistan are now in a deeper trouble. Akram was constantly looking to up the ante and Zimbabwe used that as an opportunity. Ryan Burl tossed up a delivery, much slower and Akram looked to drive and got the edge. It was a good catch for Dion Myers. It is an uphill task from here on for Salman Agha. Qasim Akram c Dion Myers b Ryan Burl 20(15).
Another good over for the visitors but they would need more of that. Qasim Akram keeps counterattacking as he struck two boundaries in the 11th over bowled by Sikander Raza. A steady partnership with some occasional boundaries is what they are looking for now.
Qasim Akram has started his innings with a boundary but at this moment Pakistan needs a partnership more than instant boundaries. They have tried the positive route early in the innings and lost wickets. Now Akram has to stay besides captain Salman Agha to take the score to a solid place.
Out! Another one bites the dust for Pakistan. Tahir tries to get inside the line and hit Tinotenda Maposa on the onside but gets a big leading edge instead and the wicketkeeper ends up taking a simple catch in the end. Tayyab Tahir c Marumani b Tinotenda Maposa 21(14).
Not the best of starts for Pakistan as they have lost three wickets in the powerplay. Two were scalped by Blessing Muzarabani and one was taken by Wellington Masakadza. Pakistan were down to 19/3 and now Salman Ali Agha and Tayyab Tahir are looking to stitch a partnership. Sahibzada Farhan (4), Omair Yousuf (0) and Usman Khan (5) were the three batters dismissed.
Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The third T20I of the three-match series between the Pakistan cricket team and the host Zimbabwe cricket team is being played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. It has been a thrilling series so far but Pakistan has secured victory in the series by winning the first two T20Is. Sufiyan Muqeem has been one of their brightest spots in these series and scalped a five-wicket haul in the second T20I to help Pakistan secure series victory. The hosts are currently looking take a consolation win from the series. Pakistan Playing XI for 1st T20I 2024 vs Zimbabwe Announced; Salman Ali Agha to Captain Green Shirts, Usman Khan to Keep Wickets in Mohammad Rizwan's Absence.
Earlier, both countries faced each other in the three-match ODI series, which the Pakistan national cricket team won 2-1. Zimbabwe won the first ODI by 80 runs (DLS method) before the Pakistan cricket team made a comeback and clinched the second ODI by 10 wickets and the final ODI by 99 runs.
With many star players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah having rested for the three-match T20I series, a new-look Pakistan cricket team will aim to put on a strong show against the host Zimbabwe national cricket team. Is Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2024 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch PAK vs ZIM Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?
Squads:
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Squad: Ryan Burl, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram
Pakistan National Cricket Team Squad: Salman Agha(c), Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan(w), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haseebullah Khan, Arafat Minhas, Qasim Akram, Aamer Jamal, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hasnain