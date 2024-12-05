Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The third T20I of the three-match series between the Pakistan cricket team and the host Zimbabwe cricket team is being played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. It has been a thrilling series so far but Pakistan has secured victory in the series by winning the first two T20Is. Sufiyan Muqeem has been one of their brightest spots in these series and scalped a five-wicket haul in the second T20I to help Pakistan secure series victory. The hosts are currently looking take a consolation win from the series. Pakistan Playing XI for 1st T20I 2024 vs Zimbabwe Announced; Salman Ali Agha to Captain Green Shirts, Usman Khan to Keep Wickets in Mohammad Rizwan's Absence.

Earlier, both countries faced each other in the three-match ODI series, which the Pakistan national cricket team won 2-1. Zimbabwe won the first ODI by 80 runs (DLS method) before the Pakistan cricket team made a comeback and clinched the second ODI by 10 wickets and the final ODI by 99 runs.

With many star players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah having rested for the three-match T20I series, a new-look Pakistan cricket team will aim to put on a strong show against the host Zimbabwe national cricket team.

Squads:

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Squad: Ryan Burl, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram

Pakistan National Cricket Team Squad: Salman Agha(c), Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan(w), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haseebullah Khan, Arafat Minhas, Qasim Akram, Aamer Jamal, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hasnain