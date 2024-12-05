The India Under-19 cricket team will lock horns against the Sri Lanka Under-19 cricket team in the high-voltage second semifinal of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. The thrilling semifinal contest between the two young sides will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The IND U19 vs SL U19 2nd semifinal will begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Dream11 fantasy team for the India Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 much-awaited contest can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2024 second semi-final match in Sharjah. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Innings Highlights: Watch Talented 13-Year-Old Cricketer Play Eye-Catching Strokes During IND U-19 vs JPN U-19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 Match.

After losing the opening match in Group B against arch-rivals Pakistan U19, the young Indian side bounced back brilliantly in their remaining two matches. The Mohamed Amaan-led India defeated Japan U19 by a massive 211 runs before winning their final Group B match against the United Arab Emirates by 10 wickets. India U19 finished second in Group B to qualify for the semifinals.

Talking about Sri Lanka U19, they won all their Group A matches and finished at the top to qualify for the semifinals of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. In their opening match, Sri Lanka U19 defeated Nepal U19 by 55 runs. They won their second Group A match comprehensively by 131 runs against Afghanistan U19. Sri Lanka U19 registered a hat-trick of wins in Group A by defeating Bangladesh U19 by seven runs. India's Hardik Raj Has Fun On-Field Moment With Pakistan's Usman Khan as Duo Engages in Playful Banter During IND vs PAK ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match (Watch Video).

IND U19 vs SL U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sharujan Shanmuganathan (SL U19)

Batters: Vimath Dinsara (SL U19), Md. Amaan (IND U19), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (IND U19)

All-Rounders: Ayush Mhatre (IND U19), Hardik Raj (IND U19), Karthikeya-KP (IND U19), Viran Chamuditha (SL U19)

Bowlers: Vihas Thevmika (SL U19), Praveen Maneesha (SL U19), Yudhajit Guha (IND U19)

IND U19 vs SL U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihas Thevmika (SL U19)

IND U19 vs SL U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Sharujan Shanmuganathan (SL U19), Vimath Dinsara (SL U19), Md. Amaan (IND U19), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (IND U19), Ayush Mhatre (IND U19), Hardik Raj (IND U19), Karthikeya-KP (IND U19), Viran Chamuditha (SL U19), Vihas Thevmika (SL U19), Praveen Maneesha (SL U19), Yudhajit Guha (IND U19)

