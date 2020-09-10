Stockholm, September 10: Swedish Cricket Association on Thursday confirmed the appointment of former South Africa batsman Jonty Rhodes as the head coach of the side.

Rhodes will start his employment at the Swedish Cricket Association in mid-November, where he will start from the Swedish Cricket Association's office in Idrottens Hus, Stockholm. Currently, the former Proteas cricketer is with IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. Rhodes is the fielding coach of the Punjab-based franchise. Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Files Complaint Against Chennai Businessman for Cheating Him of Rs 4 Crore.

"I am really happy about the opportunity to move to Sweden with my family and I look forward to working with Swedish Cricket. This opportunity came at a perfect time and I am grateful to have the opportunity to contribute my energy in a whole new environment. I'm really looking forward to getting started," Rhodes said in an official release.

With a 300 percent increase in the number of participants over the past two years, cricket is the second-fastest growing sport in Sweden right now. Swedish Cricket's membership base is incredibly strong in terms of male senior level, at the same time the Swedish Cricket Association together with all Swedish cricket associations strives to expand activities and create opportunities to include more children and young people, men and women, boys and girls. Also Read | MS Dhoni Tweets His Happiness After Rafale Induction, Netizens Go Berserk Cheering for CSK Captain.

Rhodes played 52 Tests, 245 ODIs for South Africa, managing to score 8,467 runs across both formats of the game. He is still viewed as one of the greatest fielders to play the game. The former Proteas cricketer has had coaching stints with South Africa's national team, IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and now he is with Kings XI Punjab.

