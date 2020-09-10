Almost a couple of hours ago, MS Dhoni tweeted about how happy he was with the induction of Rafale in the Indian Airforce. The Chennai Super Kings captain posted a couple of tweets on social media and wished the Golden Arrow good luck. The Rafale was officially inducted today by the Indian Airforce in the presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. No sooner he posted a tweet on social media, the fans started going berserk and very soon 'Mahi' started trending on social media. One of them even asked the former Indian captain to stay active on Twitter. MS Dhoni Happy With the Induction of Rafale in IAF, CSK Captain Wishes Golden Arrows All the Best.

MS Dhoni last tweeted on August 20, 2020, when he thanked the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for his appreciation letter. With a couple of tweets made by Mahi, the fans got extremely excited and they started posting tweets and hailed the former Indian captain by putting up old pictures and videos. For now, let's have a look at the tweets on social media.

Mahi does 2 tweets, goes trending with #Mahi Me after doing two tweets - pic.twitter.com/SrZdev1842 — Nimit Narayani (@nimit2611) September 10, 2020

Mahi bhai please always be active on Twitter. Love you ❤️🙏 — Shimorekato (@iam_shimorekato) September 10, 2020

Love you Mahi Bhai 💛 pic.twitter.com/bytjLLjLQL

— P A N T H E R™ (@CricSurya07) September 10, 2020

Many People May Pretend To Hate Dhoni But In 2019 WC Semi Final,When Dhoni Was Still There At The Crease Everyone Believed That India Could Win Only Coz Of Him No Need To Say More.. Mahi Haters Are Bastards!#ComeBackMrIPL #IPL2020 #IplAnthemCopied — Peppy Soul (@VarunRdCR7) September 10, 2020

MS Dhoni has been sweating it out with team Chennai Super Kings. The team will play their first game against Mumbai Indians on September 19, 2020. The team had lost to Mumbai Indians in the finals of IPL 2019.

