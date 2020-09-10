Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India veteran Harbhajan Singh has lodged a complaint for fraud against a Chennai-based businessman. The veteran off-spinner had lodged a complaint against the businessman for cheating him of Rs 4 crore. Bhajji, who decided to pull out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, complained that he had loaned the amount to a businessman named G Mahesh in 2015 but he has not repaid the money despite several requests from the cricketer. The matter came to light when the businessman approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. Harbhajan Singh Concerned As India Overtakes Brazil in COVID-19 Cases, CSK Bowler Says ‘Heading Towards Disaster’.

According to a Times of India report, Harbhajan had met the businessman through a common friend and had loaned him Rs 4 crore in 2015. But Mahesh has delayed paying back the money despite several approaches from Harbhajan asking the businessman to pay back the amount. Finally last month, Mahesh issued an INR of Rs 25 lakh cheque but the cheque bounced due to insufficient funds. Suresh Raina, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh Opt Out of IPL 2020: List of Players Who Won't Take Part This Season and Their Replacements.

Bhajji then decided to take up the matter with the Chennai Police Commissioner on his recent visit to the city. He had visited Chennai recently to attend the camp of Chennai Super Kings and lodged a formal complaint with the Chennai Police. According to the TOI report, the petition has been forwarded to Neelankarai assistant commissioner of police Visvesharaiah for a detailed inquiry. The ACP has also reportedly summoned Mahesh to appear for an inquiry.

The businessman has now filed an anticipatory bail through his counsels K Surendar and Chenthoori Pugazendhi, currently pending before the Madras high court. In the affidavit, the businessman has stated that he received the loan from Harbhajan Singh after issuing an immovable property at Thalambur as security. Mahesh has also stated that he had paid all the pending dues to Harbhajan.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan withdrew from IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. The veteran off-spinner, who has been part of the CSK camp since 2018, has also asked everyone to respect their privacy. "I have informed the CSK management about my decision to pull out of this year's IPL. I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times. I expect that everyone would respect my need for privacy," Harbhajan was quoted as saying by PTI.

