Basel [Switzerland], March 23 (ANI): Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand lost in the first round of the ongoing Swiss Open, here at St. Jakobshalle, Basel.

Playing at court 1, the Indian duo got thrashed by Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in straight games 21-10, 21-17, in a match that lasted for 41 minutes.

Earlier, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated Denmark's Mads Christophersen in straight games 21-16, 21-17, in a match that lasted 32 minutes. However, Shuttler Malvika Bansod lost in her women's singles clash against France's Qi Xuefei.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the first-round clash against the Indonesian pair of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 17-21, 21-11, 21-18. The match lasted 57 minutes.

Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy were defeated by fifth seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France in straight-sets 13-21, 9-21 in 33 minutes.

Later in the day, two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu will be facing Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt in her women's singles clash while shuttler Saina Nehwal will be going up against Spain's Yaelle Hoyaux. (ANI)

