After consistent performances in recent years, Delhi Capitals will be hoping to take the step in their new project and win the title for the maiden time. Rishabh Pant will continue to lead DC in IPL 2022 as they look to establish their status among the elite Indian teams. Delhi Capitals have retained the likes of Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje along with their captain and added several quality stars during the IPL 2022 mega auction. IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals’ Members Start Assembling in Mumbai, To Undergo 3-Day Quarantine in Hotel.

Delhi Capitals were smart during the IPL 2022 mega auction and have added brilliant players to their ranks. They lost former skipper Shreyas Iyer during the bidding war to Kolkata Knight Riders but have added some star quality. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya among others were recruited for the new season as Delhi Capitals begin their quest to a maiden IPL title.

DC’s Schedule for IPL 2022

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 27 DC vs MI 03:30 PM Brabourne Stadium April 02 GT vs DC 07:30 PM MCA Stadium April 07 LSG vs DC 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 10 KKR vs DC 03:30 PM Brabourne Stadium April 16 DC vs RCB 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium April 20 DC vs PBKS 07:30 PM MCA Stadium April 22 DC vs RR 07:30 PM MCA Stadium April 28 DC vs KKR 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 01 DC vs LSG 03:30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 05 DC vs SRH 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium May 08 CSK vs DC 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium May 11 RR vs DC 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium May 16 PBKS vs DC 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium May 21 MI vs DC 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

DC Squad For IPL 2022

Rishabh Pant (C), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungisani Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2022 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).