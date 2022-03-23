After consistent performances in recent years, Delhi Capitals will be hoping to take the step in their new project and win the title for the maiden time. Rishabh Pant will continue to lead DC in IPL 2022 as they look to establish their status among the elite Indian teams. Delhi Capitals have retained the likes of Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje along with their captain and added several quality stars during the IPL 2022 mega auction. IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals’ Members Start Assembling in Mumbai, To Undergo 3-Day Quarantine in Hotel.
Delhi Capitals were smart during the IPL 2022 mega auction and have added brilliant players to their ranks. They lost former skipper Shreyas Iyer during the bidding war to Kolkata Knight Riders but have added some star quality. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya among others were recruited for the new season as Delhi Capitals begin their quest to a maiden IPL title.
DC’s Schedule for IPL 2022
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|March 27
|DC vs MI
|03:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium
|April 02
|GT vs DC
|07:30 PM
|MCA Stadium
|April 07
|LSG vs DC
|07:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 10
|KKR vs DC
|03:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium
|April 16
|DC vs RCB
|07:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|April 20
|DC vs PBKS
|07:30 PM
|MCA Stadium
|April 22
|DC vs RR
|07:30 PM
|MCA Stadium
|April 28
|DC vs KKR
|07:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|May 01
|DC vs LSG
|03:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|May 05
|DC vs SRH
|07:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium
|May 08
|CSK vs DC
|07:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|May 11
|RR vs DC
|07:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|May 16
|PBKS vs DC
|07:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|May 21
|MI vs DC
|07:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
DC Squad For IPL 2022
Rishabh Pant (C), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungisani Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2022 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).