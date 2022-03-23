Basel [Switzerland], March 23 (ANI): Indian shuttler Prannoy HS on Wednesday stormed into the next round of the ongoing Swiss Open 2022, here at St. Jakobshalle, Basel.

Playing at court 4, Prannoy defeated his compatriot Sai Praneeth B in straight games 25-23, 21-16, in a match that lasted for 48 minutes.

Earlier, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated Denmark's Mads Christophersen in straight games 21-16, 21-17. However, Shuttler Malvika Bansod lost in her women's singles clash against France's Qi Xuefei.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the first-round clash against the Indonesian pair of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 17-21, 21-11, 21-18. The match lasted 57 minutes.

Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy were defeated by fifth seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France in straight-sets 13-21, 9-21 in 33 minutes.

Later in the day, two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu will be facing Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt in her women's singles clash. (ANI)

