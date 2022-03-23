Though not a team filled with superstars, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been consistent performers in the Indian Premier League. They won their maiden title in 2016 under David Warner and since have been a constant presence in the playoff picture apart from the last campaign. A new era is set to begin at SRH as the franchise parted ways with a number of key players. Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Kane Williamson and youngsters Abdul Samad and Umran Malik ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. IPL 2022: Nicholas Pooran Says ‘One Bad Season Isn’t Going To Change Me as a Player’.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a poor outing last season as they finished at the bottom of the team standings after four consecutive playoff appearances and a title. In a bid to bounce back, they let go of star man David Warner, who spent most of the last campaign out of the team and Rashid Khan, who opted to move on. But the franchise made some important recruitments during the IPL 2022 mega player auction and will once again hope to reach the summit of the competition. IPL 2022 Jerseys of All Teams Ahead of New Season (See Pics).

SRH's Schedule For IPL 2022

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 29 SRH vs RR 07:30 PM MCA Stadium April 04 SRH vs LSG 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 09 CSK vs SRH 03:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 11 SRH vs GT 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 15 SRH vs KKR 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium April 17 PBKS vs SRH 03:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 23 RCB vs SRH 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium April 27 GT vs SRH 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 01 SRH vs CSK 07:30 PM MCA Stadium May 05 DC vs SRH 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium May 08 SRH vs RCB 03:30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 14 KKR vs SRH 07:30 PM MCA Stadium May 17 MI vs SRH 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 22 SRH vs PBKS 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

SRH Squad For IPL 2022

Kane Williamson (C), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vishnu Vinod

