Sydney [Australia], October 27 (ANI): South African batters Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw registered the highest partnership for any wicket in ICC T20 World Cup history.

These two attacking batters accomplished this feat during their side's Group 2, Super 12 match against Bangladesh in ICC T20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Also Read | How To Watch India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast On DD Sports? Get Details of IND vs NED Match On DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels.

After the fall of skipper Temba Bavuma for 2, both players went on to destroy Bangladesh's's bowling attack, smashing them all over the park. They stitched a stand of 168 runs for the second wicket, which is the highest for any wicket in T20 World Cup history. De Kock scored 63 off 38 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Rossouw scored a historic century, the first by a South African batter in T20 WC history. He also became the first player from a full-member nation to smash two consecutive centuries in the shortest format. He scored 109 off 56 balls, with seven fours and eight sixes.

With this, they have overtaken the record of Sri Lankan greats Kumar Sangakara and Mahela Jayawardene, who had a stand of 166 runs for second wicket against West Indies back in 2010 edition of the tournament.

Also Read | Kumar Sangakkara Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Former Sri Lanka Captain You Need To Know As He Turns 45.

Coming to the match, South Africa posted a massive 205/5 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first.

The Proteas smashed Bangladesh bowlers all over the park, with Quinton De Kock (63) and Rilee putting on a 168-run stand for the second wicket.

Bangladesh innings is currently in progress.

Bangla Tigers are at the top spot in the group with two points and one win in one game. On the other hand, South Africa has to win this match if they want to boost their chances for semifinal as their first match against Zimbabwe was washed away by rain, forcing both sides to share points. They are at third position on the points table with one point. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)