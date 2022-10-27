India are slated to lock horns against Netherlands in an ICC T20 World Cup 2022 clash on Thursday, October 27. The match would be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and is slated to start at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports, which would be providing live telecasts of all the Team India matches at the T20 World Cup, will do the same for this high-intensity game as well.

India vs Netherlands on DD Sports Live Telecast Details:

#TeamIndia will face Netherlands in their second 'Super 12' game of the #T20WorldCup 🏏 #INDvNED 🗓️ October 27 ⏰ 12:30 PM onwards.. Don't miss all the LIVE action on DD Sports 📺(DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms) pic.twitter.com/V7ZUmg7OJF — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 26, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2022 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).