Adelaide, Nov 4 (PTI) Australia defeated Afghanistan by four runs in their final Super 12 game to keep their semifinal hopes alive at the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Invited to bat, Glenn Maxwell (54 not out off 32 balls) and Mitchell Marsh (45 off 30 balls) did the bulk of scoring as Australia posted 168 for eight.

In reply, Afghanistan managed 164 for 7 in the stipulated 20 overs with Rashid Khan smashing an unbeaten 48 off 23 balls.

Josh Hazlewood (2/33) and Adam Zampa (2/22) did most of the damage with the ball for the home side.

For Afghanistan, Naveen-ul-Haq (3/21), Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/29), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/42) and Rashid Khan (1/29) were among the wicket-takers.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 168 for 8 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 54 not out, Mitchell Marsh 45; Naveen-ul-Haq 3/21).

Afghanistan: 164 for 7 in 20 overs (Rashid Khan 48 not out, Gulbadin Naib 39; Adam Zampa 2/22).

