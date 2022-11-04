East Bengal will face Chennaiyin FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on November 4, 2022 (Friday). Both the teams eye to get ahead in the race with three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: FC Goa Move to Second Spot With Win Over Jamshedpur FC

Chennaiyin FC have started their campaign well with a win against ATK Mohun Bagan and a draw against Durand Champions Bengaluru FC but stumbled against FC Goa. On the other hand, East Bengal managed to get only a single win in their first four games and the win was against NorthEast United who are yet to win a single game. Both teams need a win here to avoid extra pressure early in the season.

When Is East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on November 4, 2022 (Friday). The EB vs CFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

