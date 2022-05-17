Chattogram (Bangladesh), May 17 (AP) Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan posted half-centuries in an unbroken 157-run opening stand as Bangladesh cut the first-innings deficit to 240 by lunch on Day 3 of the series-opening cricket Test against Sri Lanka.

Tamim was unbeaten on 89, approaching his 10th Test century, and Mahmudul was 58 not out after the morning session on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka was bowled out for 397 in the first innings, with Angelo Mathews scoring 199.

Tamim went after the Sri Lankan bowlers in aggressive fashion after Bangladesh resumed Day 3 on 76-0, hitting Vishwa Fernando for consecutive boundaries in the first two balls he faced.

Fernando, who was hit on the helmet during Sri Lanka's innings, went for a medical check-up after bowling four overs in the morning. Kasun Rajitha was available as a replacement but Fernando returned to the match and resumed bowling before the lunch.

Tamim raised his 32nd test half-century off just 73 balls, cutting offspinner Ramesh Mendis for a boundary past point.

Mahmudul was restrained but never hesitated to punish the loose deliveries.

He reached his half century from 112 deliveries, flicking paceman Asitha Fernando through mid-wicket. Mahmudul was on 51 when he got a reprieve in Asitha Fernando's next over, with Lasith Embuldeniya dropping a catch at fine-leg.

It was the only chance Sri Lanka's bowling attack created in the session. AP

