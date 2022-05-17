It is the last first-round game of the season for both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and both the teams are in contention for a place in the IPL 2022 playoffs. While LSG are in a comfortable spot to make it to the second stage, KKR have an outside chance to go through. Nonetheless, both the teams will be looking to give it all in this fixture. Ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match we take a look at key battles, likely playing XIs and other facts related to the game. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Last two defeats for LSG means they have to wait for their IPL 2022 playoffs qualification. The KL Rahul-led side were otherwise expected to make it to the final four after some fine winning streaks. A victory in this fixture will help them seal the IPL 2022 playoffs berth. KKR, on the other hand, will end up on 14 points even if they beat LSG. 14 points won't be enough to take them through but if other results go their way, Knight Riders might end up qualifying IPL 2022 playoffs.

KKR vs LSG Head-to-Head

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have previously faced once and that was earlier this season. In that game, LSG emerged victorious by 75 runs. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC and KKR of Making It To Last Four.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 66 Key Players

Andre Russell and Umesh Yadav will hold the key to success for Knight Riders. In LSG camp, all eyes will be on Deepak Hooda, who is in good form, and Ravi Bishnoi.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 66 Mini Battles

The battle between Andre Russell and Avesh Khan would be very interesting to see. Also, the duel between can have a say in the outcome of this match.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 66 Venue and Match Timing

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants (KKR vs LSG) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 18, 2022 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 66 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match live on Star Sports channels. The KKR vs LSG match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the KKR vs LSG live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 66 Likely Playing XIs

KKR Likely Playing 11: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.

LSG Likely Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2022 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).