Pattaya (Thailand), May 7 (AP) Patty Tavatanakit finished with an eagle to take a three-stroke lead over Atthaya Thitikul at the halfway stage of the LPGA Thailand on Friday.

Tavatanakit moved 16 under at Siam Country Club after a 12-foot putt on the par-5 18th for back-to-back 64s. Despite no spectators because of the pandemic, Tavatanakit and 18-year-old Thitikul are playing under high home expectations. A Thai has never won this U.S. LPGA Tour event. Ariya Jutanugarn was second in 2013, and her sister Moriya Jutanugarn runner-up in 2018.

“My driving wasn't the greatest today, a little bit off, but I feel like I just ignored the fact that I have to make it perfect and play from wherever I hit,” Tavatanakit said.

The 21-year-old Tavatanakit, who became Thailand's new leading female golfer following her breakthrough win at the ANA Inspiration last month, said she missed playing in front of spectators.

“When I played this tournament years ago, there was a big crowd coming to see us which was a great atmosphere," Tavatanakit said.

“But it's been quiet these two days. I really miss the fans.”

Thitikul had a bogey on the 17th and signed off with a second-round 67.

“I played pretty well but didn't make some putts. I need to go straight to the driving range to fix my irons and work on my putts,” said Thitikul, a two-time Ladies European Tour winner.

Thitikul turned professional last year and ended up 2020 as the No. 1 on the Thai LPGA Tour. The LPGA Thailand is her final tune-up before she joins the LET.

“Coming from amateur to pro, I know I still have a lot to improve in my game,” Thitikul said.

Caroline Masson (66) is a stroke behind Thitikul in third. Lydia Ko (67), Gaby Lopez (64) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (68) are tied for fourth, five strokes behind Tavatanakit. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)